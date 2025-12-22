Telangana launches reforms to curb hidden private medical college fees

The Telangana Health department is set to roll out a series of reforms to curb exorbitant fees charged by private medical colleges, which have been placing a heavy financial burden on students from marginalised sections.
The decision to constitute a probe committee into hidden costs was taken at a recent review meeting chaired by Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha. He observed that mounting financial pressure was adversely affecting the academic performance of students from poor and middle-class families.
The minister directed officials to form a special committee to study the issue in detail and submit a report recommending necessary interventions.
Senior officials said that although the Telangana government reimburses tuition fees for meritorious students from economically weaker sections admitted under the Convener Quota (50% seats), there are reports of private college managements coercing such students into paying lakhs of rupees annually, under the pretext of hostel fees, mess charges, library fees and other amenities.
As part of broader reforms in medical education and healthcare, the department is also addressing several systemic issues. Complete digitalisation of activities at the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) will be undertaken to improve transparency, efficiency and speed, along with strengthening the university’s examination branch.
To enhance the quality of medical education, the department plans to promote a research-oriented approach by integrating teaching practices that encourage students to focus on research alongside academics.
Immediate steps will also be taken to increase the number of postgraduate and super-specialty seats in government medical colleges to address the shortage of specialist doctors in government hospitals.
Officials said strict monitoring of KNRUHS administration will be ensured, and additional officers and staff will be recruited to manage the increased administrative workload arising from the expansion of medical colleges and seats, as well as to ensure efficient handling of the admissions process.
Further, as part of the reforms, Medical College Monitoring Committees (MCMC) will submit monthly performance reports covering teaching quality, administration and amenities in both government and private medical colleges to the health minister.