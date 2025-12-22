Telangana launches reforms to curb hidden private medical college fees

The Telangana Health department is set to roll out a series of reforms to curb exorbitant fees charged by private medical colleges, which have been placing a heavy financial burden on students from marginalised sections.

The decision to constitute a probe committee into hidden costs was taken at a recent review meeting chaired by Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha. He observed that mounting financial pressure was adversely affecting the academic performance of students from poor and middle-class families.

The minister directed officials to form a special committee to study the issue in detail and submit a report recommending necessary interventions.

Senior officials said that although the Telangana government reimburses tuition fees for meritorious students from economically weaker sections admitted under the Convener Quota (50% seats), there are reports of private college managements coercing such students into paying lakhs of rupees annually, under the pretext of hostel fees, mess charges, library fees and other amenities.

As part of broader reforms in medical education and healthcare, the department is also addressing several systemic issues. Complete digitalisation of activities at the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) will be undertaken to improve transparency, efficiency and speed, along with strengthening the university’s examination branch.