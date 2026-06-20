Telangana launches Junior Basketball League to promote young talent

Telangana's first professional junior basketball league was inaugurated on Friday, with organisers positioning it as a platform to identify and develop young talent across the state.

The Telangana Junior Basketball League (TJBL) was inaugurated by Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Metropolitan Area & Urban Development, Government of Telangana, at the Vijayabhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium, Yousufguda. The tournament will run until June 28, featuring evening matches across Under-15 and Under-18 categories for boys and girls.

Addressing the gathering, Ranjan said India's sports ecosystem was witnessing significant growth and noted that athletes from Telangana were increasingly earning places in national and international teams. He also commended the Telangana Basketball Association (TBA) for conceptualising the league.

The inaugural event was attended by Sridhar Reddy, President, Telangana Basketball Association, A Prudhvishwar Reddy, General Secretary, N Chandrashekhar, Treasurer, and other officials associated with the sport.

According to organisers, the league aims to create a structured pathway for young basketball players through coaching, competitive exposure and professional sporting infrastructure. "The objective behind TJBL is to nurture talent from the grassroots level, provide access to quality coaching and professional infrastructure, and create a sustainable ecosystem for basketball to thrive in Telangana," said A Prudhvishwar Reddy, General Secretary, TBA.

The inaugural season features six city-based franchises — Hyderabad Hurricanes, Nizam Royals, Warangal Stallions, Nalgonda Speed Strikers, Rangareddy Raptors and Vikarabad Mambas. Two opening matches were played between Hyderabad Hurricanes and Nizam Royals in the Under-18 boys' category, and Rangareddy Raptors and Vikarabad Mambas in the Under-15 girls' category.

Organisers said nearly 3,000 young athletes registered for the league. Following trials and selection processes, shortlisted players participated in a month-long training camp in May ahead of the competition.

The league has also attracted investment through a franchise model. The franchise auction held in April generated a total valuation of Rs 1.48 crore, with Hyderabad Hurricanes receiving the highest bid of Rs 33 lakh.

Officials said the initiative is expected to strengthen the state's basketball development ecosystem while providing young players with opportunities for competitive exposure and progression to higher levels of the sport.