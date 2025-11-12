Telangana launches India’s first youth climate action & innovation centre in partnership with 1M1B

The Government of Telangana’s SPEED (Smart, Proactive, Efficient and Effective Delivery) initiative has entered into a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 1M1B (One Million for One Billion), a United Nations-accredited non-profit foundation.

This collaboration establishes India’s first Youth Climate Action & Innovation Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana. The initiative was officially announced during the 9th 1M1B Activate Impact Summit at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Centre operates as a flagship project under the Telangana Rising Net Zero Mission and aligns with the Chief Minister’s SPEED framework.

It seeks to position Telangana as India’s first youth-led Net Zero State, with young citizens driving climate action, sustainability innovation, and green economic growth. Functioning under SPEED and supported by 1M1B, the Centre acts as a unified platform integrating skills development, innovation, entrepreneurship, and measurable outcomes to advance the state’s Net Zero goals.

By 2030, the project targets training over one lakh youth in green and climate skills, linking 1,000 startups and enterprises with skilled talent, and generating 10,000 virtual and gig work opportunities. This positions Telangana as India’s first youth-driven climate delivery model.

The Centre features four main elements:

- AI & Sustainability Experience Zones

- AI & Green Talent Accelerator

- WorkX Innovation & Impact Studio

- Global Connect & Virtual Hub

These components focus on training youth in AI, climate technology, and sustainability; establishing innovation labs and fellowships; facilitating connections to green job opportunities; and offering mentorship via 1M1B’s global network, connecting Telangana with Geneva and Silicon Valley.

SPEED (Smart, Proactive, Efficient and Effective Delivery) is the flagship delivery framework of the Government of Telangana, designed to accelerate governance, innovation, and effective implementation of large-scale public programs.