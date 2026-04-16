Telangana launches AI, robotics summer camp for Govt school students

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday launched a summer camp on artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and computer education for government school students in Peddapalli district.

The camp will be held from April 27 to May 23 across four mandals — Manthani, Peddapalli, Ramagundam and Sulthanabad. Each mandal will host a week-long programme with daily sessions of three hours.

The initiative is being implemented by T-Fiber under its T-NxT programme in collaboration with Super Teacher Edu Reforms, with a focus on improving digital learning and equipping students with future-ready skills.

Officials said the programme builds on a pilot project conducted in Adavi Srirampur village of Mutharam mandal, where Telangana’s first rural AI lab was set up to provide hands-on training in emerging technologies.

The curriculum includes digital literacy, basic computer education, AI awareness and introductory robotics. Students will engage in practical activities, project-based learning and hands-on sessions using robotics kits.

The programme will conclude with a district-level showcase on May 26 at the district collectorate, where students will present their projects and learning outcomes.

District Collector K Sree Harsha, T-Fiber Managing Director Venu Prasad Panneru, MLAs Vijaya Ramana Rao and Raj Thakur, along with other officials, attended the launch.