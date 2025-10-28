Telangana Intermediate Board Exams to begin in February 2026

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced that the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 for both first and second-year students would take place from February 25 to March 18, 2026.

The detailed timetable for the March session will be made available soon on the board's official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in .

As of now, there is nothing on the official website about it; nonetheless, Hans India reported that Telangana Intermediate Board Secretary S Krishna Aditya made the statement during a press briefing.

The Telangana intermediate board exams for first-year students will begin on February 25, and for second-year students on February 26.

For the first time, first-year students in Telangana will be mandated to take external practical exams, a break from the previous system in which only second-year students participated.

This is one of the major changes brought to Telangana’s intermediate education system earlier this month. In addition to this bid to promote experiential learning, the TGIBE also announced that the syllabi for core science subjects, including mathematics, chemistry, botany, and zoology, will be revised in accordance with National Council for Educational Research & Training (NCERT) standards.

A new stream, Accountancy-Economics-Commerce (AEC), has also been introduced for intermediate students.