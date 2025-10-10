Telangana horticulture varsity proposes expanding vegetable, fruit crops

HYDERABAD: Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticulture University (SKLTGHU) has proposed expanding the cultivation of vegetables to 2.45 lakh acres and fruit crops to 1.32 lakh acres in the state over the next five years. The university also recommended discouraging farmers from increasing mango and sweet orange cultivation, citing surplus production of these crops.

On Thursday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy released the book “Perspective Plan for Horticulture in Telangana 2035”, prepared by the university.

According to the plan, expanding fruit (1.32 lakh acres) and vegetable (2.45 lakh acres) cultivation is expected to yield a fourfold return on investment, with an estimated expenditure of `920.90 crore for inputs (`253.4 crore per year) and `943.50 crore for drip irrigation over five years. The annual investment of `253.4 crore can be aligned with central and state government subsidy schemes. Adoption of SKLTGHU’s technologies on existing fruit crop areas is projected to generate an additional Rs 1,341 crore per year in Gross State Value (GSV).

The perspective plan notes that in 2023-24, Telangana had 11.91 lakh acres under horticulture, producing 42.58 lakh metric tonnes. Major crops include oil palm, mango, acid lime, brinjal, pomegranate and tomato.