Telangana High Court blocks 85% local reservation in private medical colleges for 2025-26 PG admissions

The Telangana High Court on Friday, November 21, ruled that the state government’s recent amendment reserving 85% of seats for local candidates, and restricting the all-India quota to just 15%, in the management quota for postgraduate medical courses in private unaided minority and non-minority colleges, will not apply to the 2025-26 admission cycle.

A division bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin noted that the amendment was notified on November 3, well after the PG medical admission process had already begun in October.

“We are of the prima facie view that the amendment amounts to changing the rules of the game after the admission process has begun,” the bench remarked.

The court declined to comment on other grounds raised in the petitions at this interim stage, but directed the state government and Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), to file counter affidavits within four weeks. Petitioners will have two weeks thereafter to file rejoinders. The case is now posted for further hearing on January 19, 2026.

Separate case: Osmania University registrar summoned in contempt proceedings

In an unrelated matter, the Telangana High Court on Friday summoned the Registrar of Osmania University to appear in person in a contempt case concerning the cancellation of autonomous status and de-affiliation of Hindi Maha Vidyalaya, Nallakunta, Hyderabad.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy issued the direction after noting that the university had disregarded earlier court orders mandating it to consider the college’s explanations before acting on the show-cause notices.

Established in 1961, Hindi Maha Vidyalaya was granted autonomous status in 2012. The university later accused the college of issuing marks memos and provisional certificates that showed certain failed students as passed, leading to the revocation of autonomous status and cancellation of the disputed certificates.