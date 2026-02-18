Telangana HC seeks data on Rs 1,500 crore fee reimbursement dues to engineering colleges

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to place on record detailed data regarding the substantial tuition fee reimbursements allegedly pending to engineering colleges across Telangana.

Justice EV Venugopal was hearing a batch of writ petitions accusing the government of wilful and deliberate failure to release nearly Rs 1,500 crore towards fee reimbursement dues.The petitioners contended that despite repeated representations and court proceedings, the amounts have remained unpaid for over five years.