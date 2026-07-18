Telangana HC clears BRS youth convention, raps police over delay in permission

Hyderabad (IANS): The Telangana High Court on Friday permitted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to hold its “Yuva Sangrama Sadassu” at Saroornagar Stadium on Saturday.
The High Court pronounced its orders on a petition filed by the BRS challenging the police's denial of permission.
The court made it clear that the permission is subject to conditions. The BRS has been directed to conduct the meeting peacefully, without road blockades, and speakers have been asked not to make provocative speeches.
Government counsel submitted that intelligence reports suggested the programme could lead to law-and-order problems and noted inadequate parking arrangements near the venue.
The court questioned the police for failing to decide for 17 days after the application was submitted. It asked why the applicant was not informed of any problem.
BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao welcomed the order, saying Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s attempt to disrupt the convention and silence unemployed youth had failed. He said while the Congress government denied permission, the High Court upheld democratic rights.
“No matter how many obstacles Congress creates, BRS will continue to raise its voice on behalf of the youth,” KTR posted on X. He appealed to youth to attend the convention and “expose Congress’ deceptions,” calling for pressure on the government to fulfil its promises.
BRS chose Saroornagar Stadium as the venue since Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had unveiled the party’s youth declaration there ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.
The BRS alleged that the Congress government failed to fulfil promises made to youth and unemployed people under its Youth Declaration. KTR said students and unemployed youth continue to question the government’s inability to implement its pre‑poll assurances.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.