Telangana Governor urges students to stay away from drugs and lead fight against narcotics

Hyderabad (PTI): Calling upon students to stay away from drugs, Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday urged them to adopt the message, "Say No to Drugs, Say Yes to Life," as a guiding principle in their lives.
Speaking at the distribution of Young India Education Kits and the Drug-Free Telangana Pledge ceremony held here Friday evening, he also said he would support any positive initiative undertaken by the government while cautioning whenever something goes wrong.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his cabinet colleagues and other leaders attended the event.
"Whenever the government does something good, Governor would stand by it. If something wrong happens, Governor cautions. Will do that also. Whenever good works happen, everybody should support. Because, it is my government, I will do it," he said.
The governor also administered the anti-drug pledge to a large gathering of students.
According to him, education should not remain confined to classrooms and that students must be provided opportunities to learn through exposure to laboratories, industries, research centres, start-ups and workplaces.
The governor appreciated the state government's initiative of providing education kits containing textbooks, uniforms and other essential materials to students.
Emphasising the need for educational institutions to remain safe and drug-free, the governor said the union government's 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has evolved into a nationwide mass movement.
He also lauded the "Drug-Free Telangana" campaign being implemented jointly by the School Education Department, Police Department and EAGLE initiative.
Recalling his tenure as Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Shukla said sustained public participation had helped build a successful movement against substance abuse.
He expressed confidence that Telangana would also emerge as a model state in the fight against drugs.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.