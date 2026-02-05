Telangana Group I candidates get big relief as HC sets aside single-judge order

Hyderabad: In a huge relief to the candidates selected by the Telangana State Public Service Commission for Group-1 posts, the Telangana High Court on Thursday set aside the orders of a single judge, which had cancelled the results and merit list.

A division bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin pronounced the orders on the petitions filed by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) and some selected candidates challenging the single judge order by Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao, which had set aside the final marks list and General Ranking List of the Group-1 Mains examination.