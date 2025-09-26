Telangana govt lays foundation for new ST hostels at Satavahana University

Telangana Social Welfare Minister Aduluri Laxman Kumar and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Thursday, September 25, laid the foundation stone for newly approved hostels at Satavahana University, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

The projects, funded by the state government, are aimed at improving access to higher education for tribal students from rural areas.

Boost for tribal education

Minister Laxman Kumar said the government’s initiative to provide hostel facilities for underprivileged and rural students is a commendable step. He added that Telangana has been actively implementing welfare schemes and building infrastructure to support tribal students.

The two new hostels, costing Rs 20 crore, will provide better accommodation and learning opportunities, encouraging students to pursue quality higher education, added TNIE.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar highlighted that under the leadership of Telangana Praja Palana, several positive changes have been introduced to enhance educational facilities.

The event also saw the presence of Collector Pamela Satpathy and Satavahana University Vice-Chancellor Prof. U Umesh Kumar.