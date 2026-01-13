'Telangana govt considering plan to auto-deduct fines from accounts of traffic offenders'

During vehicle registration, collect the bank account details of the owner and link them to the traffic department. For this, utilise technology and coordinate with banks,” he said.

The chief minister also instructed the police to file cases against those who allow minors to drive vehicles.

Addressing a gathering at ‘Arrive Alive’, a road safety campaign launched by the police department to prevent road accidents, Revanth Reddy said road accidents have emerged as one of the biggest challenges for the government. “More people are dying in road accidents than soldiers at the borders during wars. The sons of ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Azharuddin also died in road accidents, and their families are still unable to come out of the grief,” he said.