Telangana government considers 10-year age relaxation in job recruitments

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka onn Wednesday assured the job aspirants that he would look into their request for age relaxation by an additional 10 years in the upcoming job recruitments.

TJS president and MLC M Kodandaram and government whip Addanki Dayakar met the deputy chief minister and urged him to extend the upper age limit by another 10 years while issuing job recruitment notifications in the future.