Telangana: Girls outperform boys in Class 10 exam

Hyderabad: Girls outperformed boys in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 final examinations, the results of which were declared on Wednesday.
The results show that regular candidates have secured a pass percentage of 95.15. The pass percentage has gone up compared to 2025, when 92.78 per cent of candidates had qualified.
According to the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), a total of 5,16,815 regular students had appeared in the exams held in March-April. Of them, 4,91774 have passed the exam.
The pass percentage for regular boys is 94.07, while the same for girls is 96.26 per cent.
Last year, the pass percentage for regular boys was 91.32 per cent, while for girls it was 94.26 per cent.
Dr K. Keshava Rao, Advisor to the Government, released the results in the presence of Yogita Rana, Education Secretary, and E. Naveen Nicolas, Director of School Education.
Among districts, Mulugu topped the list with 99.30 per cent pass percentage. Nagarkurnool stood second and Nirmal third with 99.03 and 98.96 per cent respectively.
Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Rural Water Supply and Women and Child Welfare, Danasari Seethakka, expressed her delight over Mulugu district securing the top position in the 10th class exam results.
She conveyed congratulations to the district administration, education department officials, teachers, and students.
Hyderabad finished last among the list of 33 districts with 89.23 per cent of students clearing the exam.
The exams were held at 2,676 centres across the state. This time, the BSE gave a gap of four to five days for each exam, on par with CBSE and other boards. The BSE said this was well appreciated by students and parents.
Students can check the results on the website bse.telangana.gov. The students can also get their results via the WhatsApp service. They have to send a message saying, "Hi" to 8096958096, and follow the prompts to provide the hall ticket number.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.