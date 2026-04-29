Telangana: Girls outperform boys in Class 10 exam

Hyderabad: Girls outperformed boys in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 final examinations, the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

The results show that regular candidates have secured a pass percentage of 95.15. The pass percentage has gone up compared to 2025, when 92.78 per cent of candidates had qualified.

According to the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), a total of 5,16,815 regular students had appeared in the exams held in March-April. Of them, 4,91774 have passed the exam.