Telangana Fire Dept simplifies NOC requirements for existing schools, junior colleges

Hyderabad: Telangana Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence Department Director General Vikram Singh Mann on Wednesday announced simplified and practically implementable guidelines for the issuance of Fire NOCs to existing schools, junior and intermediate colleges across the state.
The initiative aims to address practical difficulties faced by educational institutions in complying with certain prescribed building requirements while ensuring that essential fire prevention, life safety and emergency evacuation measures are effectively implemented to protect students, teaching staff and other occupants, an official release said.
The revised guidelines take into consideration representations received from various schools and college management associations and the discussions held with stakeholders on September 8.
The department has examined the difficulties faced by older educational buildings, particularly regarding prescribed open spaces and the provision of additional staircases.
The new framework seeks to adopt a practical approach suited to existing building conditions without compromising essential fire and life safety requirements, the release said.
Under the revised provisions, the existing open spaces available within the premises may be considered without insisting on additional open spaces; it said that a four-way fire brigade inlet shall also be provided.
The circular prescribes fire and life safety measures according to the height and configuration of the buildings. These include adequate fire extinguishers, modular sprinklers in applicable chemical laboratories and computer laboratories/server rooms, first-aid hose reels, manually operated electronic fire alarm systems, overhead firefighting water storage tanks and pumps, wherever applicable, the release said.
In addition to firefighting equipment, educational institutions shall ensure that staircases, corridors, exits and escape routes remain unobstructed, exit doors open in the direction of escape, emergency lighting and illuminated or auto-glow exit signage are provided, and firefighting water reserves are maintained, it said.
School Safety Advisory Committees and School Fire Task Forces shall be formed as prescribed, and emergency response plans, fire safety manuals, staff training and student awareness programmes shall be implemented, the release further said.
The managements of educational institutions must comply with all applicable requirements before applying for a Fire NOC.
The instructions are scheduled to be implemented for NOC applications received on or after November 10, the release added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.