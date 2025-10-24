Telangana eyes Rs 1 lakh crore investments in life sciences by 2030

Telangana has set a target of attracting new investments worth Rs 1 lakh crore in the life sciences sector by 2030, which will create five lakh jobs, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said at the AusBiotech International Conference 2025 in Melbourne.
The minister said the state has drawn up a "Roadmap 2030" and is preparing a comprehensive life sciences policy to boost innovation, infrastructure and global partnerships.
"Telangana may rank 11th in area and 12th in population, but it contributes over 5% to India’s GDP," he said, noting the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth of 8.2% in 2024–25, above the national average of 7.6%.
Over the past 20 months, Telangana has attracted Rs 3.2 lakh crore in investments, including Rs 63,000 crore in life sciences.
Exports from the sector touched Rs 26,000 crore between April and December 2024.
The state aims to grow its life sciences economy from USD 80 billion to USD 250 billion by 2030, the minister said.
Citing a CBRE report, he said Hyderabad features in the ‘Global Life Sciences Atlas 2025’ alongside Boston, San Francisco, Cambridge, Beijing and Tokyo, becoming the only Indian city on the list. Life sciences office leasing in Hyderabad rose from 0.6 million sq ft in 2022 to 2.4 million sq ft in 2024. Focusing on talent, Sridhar said the government is building a “ready-to-deploy bio-digital workforce” through the Life Sciences University and Young India Skills University.
Telangana is also partnering with the World Economic Forum and other global institutions to align innovation and skills with future needs, he added.
"Telangana’s strength lies in innovation. Our slogan is not just ‘Make in India’, but ‘Invent in Telangana’," he said, inviting Australian firms to invest in cell and gene therapy, biologics, mRNA vaccines, Medtech, digital health and AI-driven drug discovery.
He said the government would extend full support to investors and invited global companies to participate in ‘BioAsia 2026’ in Hyderabad.