Telangana eyes Rs 1 lakh crore investments in life sciences by 2030

Telangana has set a target of attracting new investments worth Rs 1 lakh crore in the life sciences sector by 2030, which will create five lakh jobs, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said at the AusBiotech International Conference 2025 in Melbourne.

The minister said the state has drawn up a "Roadmap 2030" and is preparing a comprehensive life sciences policy to boost innovation, infrastructure and global partnerships.

"Telangana may rank 11th in area and 12th in population, but it contributes over 5% to India’s GDP," he said, noting the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth of 8.2% in 2024–25, above the national average of 7.6%.