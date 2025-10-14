Telangana expands Overseas Education Scholarships, 1,900 students benefit

The Telangana government has raised the number of scholarships to cover more students, resulting in a doubling of the number of students going overseas through various government schemes.

According to officials from the government, the number of students receiving government assistance for their foreign education has increased from 1,110 to 1,900.

Earlier, only 300 students from Backward Classes (BC) communities used to receive benefits under the Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Overseas Vidya Nidhi scheme, of which the share of Extremely Backward Castes (EBC) students is 15. Now, the number has been increased to 700.

“Out of this, 500 have been allocated to BC students and 200 to EBC students. Already, 500 students belonging to BC-C and BC-E categories are benefiting. Apart from them, now 500 BC students will benefit. In total, 1,000 BC students will benefit every year," an official told Times of India.

Previously, 210 Scheduled Caste (SC) students received opportunities to study abroad through the Ambedkar Overseas Education Scheme. The number has risen to 500. Similarly, the number of Scheduled Tribe (ST) students has grown from 100 to 200.

About the schemes

Eligible students can get up to Rs 20 lakh in financial support to cover tuition, visa costs, and one-way economy class flights. To be eligible, students must have confirmed acceptance to recognised international universities and meet specified academic and financial requirements.

This expansion is part of Telangana's efforts to provide students from underrepresented communities with international educational opportunities.

The state government has recommended students to check official websites on a regular basis for application changes and to ensure that all documentation is submitted on time.