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Telangana EAPCET 2026 records over 92% turnout

Agriculture, Pharmacy aspirants turn up in big numbers as most centres log over 90% attendance across Telangana
Students coming out of an exam centre after taking AP EAPCET examination in Vijayawada on Monday.
Students coming out of an exam centre after taking AP EAPCET examination in Vijayawada on Monday. Photo | Prasant Madugula / Express
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HYDERABAD: The Agriculture and Pharmacy (AP) stream of TG EAPCET 2026, conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education, recorded a high turnout on Monday, with attendance exceeding 92% across both sessions.

According to an official release, the computer-based test was held in two shifts on Monday, the forenoon session from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session from 3 pm to 6 pm. In the first session, 28,046 candidates appeared out of 30,333 registered, recording an attendance of 92.46%. The second session saw 28,241 candidates appearing out of 30,253 registered, taking attendance to 93.35%.

Zone-wise data showed Hyderabad recording attendance between 90% and 93%, while districts such as Adilabad and Mahabubnagar reported higher turnout at 98% and 96.4%, respectively. Centres in Karimnagar, Warangal, Nizamabad and Siddipet also recorded attendance above 93% in both sessions.

A few centres, including parts of Hyderabad and Sathupally, reported relatively lower attendance compared to other zones, though still above 90%. Authorities said further updates on the remaining examination schedule and results will be announced in due course.

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