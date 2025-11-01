Telangana duo Erigaisi, Rithvik in India’s FIDE World Cup squad

Two grandmasters hailing from Telangana, namely Arjun Erigaisi and Raja Rithvik, feature among the 24 Indian participants ready to vie in the renowned FIDE World Cup 2025, scheduled in Goa from November 1 to 27. This knockout competition will showcase 208 elite chess players from over 80 nations worldwide.

The young talent from Warangal, Arjun Erigaisi, holds the current world ranking of No 6 and stands as the No 2 seed in the tournament, positioning him as a prime contender for India. Thanks to his elevated seeding, the 22-year-old prodigy enjoys a bye in the initial round and will commence his campaign straight from Round 2.

Grandmaster Raja Rithvik is poised to mark his inaugural appearance at the world cup. During the first round, Rithvik is slated to confront Kazakhstan’s Grandmaster Nogerbek Kazybek. Should he triumph in this matchup, it will pave the way for a Round 2 encounter with the defending world champion and present world No 9, D Gukesh.