Telangana DGP reviews progress of Young India Police School, calls for faster completion of works

Telangana Director General of Police C.V. Anand on Monday reviewed the progress of the Young India Police School (YIPS) and directed officials to complete all pending construction works within the stipulated timeline while maintaining quality standards.

Chairing a meeting of the Young India Police School Society, Anand assessed the institution's academic progress, infrastructure development and future expansion plans. He said there would be no compromise on deadlines and instructed the executing agency to speed up the remaining works through continuous monitoring.

Officials informed the meeting that student enrolment has increased from 345 in the 2025-26 academic year to 360 in 2026-27. The school, which previously offered classes from Nursery to Class V, has introduced Class VI this academic year. Of the 360 students enrolled, 184 are children of police personnel, while 176 are from non-police families.

The Society also reviewed plans for a new academic block with 17 classrooms to support the school's expansion. Anand said the institution should evolve into a model school of national excellence, with equal emphasis on academics, sports, character building and life skills.

He also stressed the need for modern infrastructure, a safe learning environment and contemporary teaching practices, adding that encouraging sports would improve students' physical fitness, discipline and resilience while helping keep them away from drug abuse and other social evils.