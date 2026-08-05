Telangana DGP Anand reviews progress of Young India Police School

CV Anand, the Director General of Police, Telangana has instructed officials to build the Young India Police School (YIPS) at Manchirevula as quickly as possible and turn it into a model school for the country. Children of police officers, martyrs, and members of the public will receive top-notch education from the institution.

Anand evaluated important projects and infrastructure development with Lalita Anand, head of the Indian Police Spouses Welfare Association (IPSOWA), and other committee members, Deccan Chronicle reports. The school is mostly for children of police personnel, and the association has chosen to fund its completion.

Anand engaged with the students before the conference, played football with them, and observed archery, fencing, and other sporting activities.

According to Deccan Chronicle, YIPS began operations last year with 125 students and presently has 345 registered up to Class 6 for the 2026-27 academic year. Senior police authorities, advisers, the principal, and staff all attended the meeting.

Anand, stressing holistic education said that the institution should discipline, moral values, patriotism, service-mindedness, and responsible citizenship. He expressed concern over drug usage among youth and stressed the importance of values-based education.

“The institution should produce responsible citizens with strong moral character and a deep sense of commitment to society and the nation,” he said.

Further, the committee deliberated on curriculum, academic plans, school building progress, and infrastructure requirements. Bills and pending proposals were reviewed and approved. Anand suggested that senior police officers make frequent visits to the school and serve as mentors for students in public service, leadership, and discipline.