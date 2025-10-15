Telangana: Deputy CM Bhatti warns schools against expelling students over BASS dues

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka urged officials in the government today, Tuesday, October 15, to strictly enforce the Best Available Schools Scheme (BASS) in the SC and ST Welfare Departments.

Vikramarka, along with Social Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, led a video conference with district collectors to examine the scheme's success. He stated that agreements between school management and district administrations had already been reached, and he cautioned schools not to expel students due to budget delays, The New Indian Express reports.

He directed collectors, DEOs, and welfare officers to take careful note of the situation and guarantee that all students chosen under the system continue their education.

Previously, the Best Available School Managements (BASM) Association of Telangana prohibited students registered in the BASS from attending courses.

The decision comes after the state government failed to pay outstanding scholarship dues of Rs 250 crore over the last two and a half years.

The BASS scheme, which was launched in 2008 by the then-undivided Andhra Pradesh government, seeks to give corporate-level education to children from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities by covering tuition fees. The scheme currently operates in over 227 private schools across Telangana, benefiting nearly 25,000 students.