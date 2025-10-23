Telangana colleges demand release of Rs 900 crore fee dues

On Wednesday, October 22, representatives of the Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI) met Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to submit a memorandum urging the immediate release of Rs 900 crore in pending fee reimbursement dues before November 1. The group warned of severe consequences if the government fails to act swiftly.

Threat of statewide college bandh

FATHI emphasised the critical nature of their demand, stating in their memorandum, “If the dues are not cleared by November 1, all private professional colleges across the state will be compelled to observe a bandh from November 3.”

Financial strain on institutions

Despite the state government’s commitment to disburse Rs 1,200 crore towards fee reimbursement dues, only Rs 300 crore has been released so far, according to FATHI members. This shortfall has plunged private professional colleges into financial distress. FATHI chairman Ramesh Babu elaborated on the crisis, saying, “This partial release has triggered widespread distress among institutions, leading to severe pressure from faculty, staff, vendors and building owners who have been waiting for months for their payments. The colleges are now facing complete operational paralysis as electricity and internet services are being disconnected, maintenance activities have stopped and essential campus services have collapsed. With inspections by AICTE and universities presently underway, the deteriorating conditions are projecting a deeply embarrassing image of Telangana’s higher education sector before statutory bodies and the public.”

Call for immediate action

Ramesh Babu underscored the urgency of resolving the issue to prevent further damage, stating, “If the pending amount is not released before November 1, all private professional colleges across the State will be compelled to observe a bandh from November 3 as an expression of their collective anguish and as a last measure for survival. Immediate action on this limited demand will help prevent institutional collapse, protect thousands of jobs and restore faith among managements who have cooperated with the government with patience and restraint despite prolonged financial distress.”