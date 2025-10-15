Telangana: Collector orders reopening of Nalgonda school

Nalgonda District Collector Illa Tripathi responded to the news story published in TNIE on October 9, titled “Kids bereft of studies as school defies HC order.” She directed the officials concerned to reopen Master Minds High School on Monday, October 13.

On September 4, a tragic incident occurred at Master Minds High School in Nalgonda town when an LKG student died after being run over by the rear wheels of the school bus. Following this incident, the DEO, on the district collector’s orders, conducted an inquiry and submitted a report. Based on this report, the collector seized the school on September 6.

The school management paid compensation to the deceased girl’s mother in the presence of the victim’s relatives and village elders. Additionally, the management agreed to arrange a certain amount under third-party insurance. The management stated that the bus driver responsible for the accident had been dismissed.

Despite the school management submitting numerous representations to the district collector to reopen the school, citing the future of the students, the collector did not respond. Consequently, the school management approached the High Court seeking justice.

After hearing the petition, the court struck down the collector’s orders of September 16 and faulted the authorities for seizing the school without issuing any prior notice. The court ordered the district collector, along with the education officials concerned, to immediately reopen the school and then proceed with further inquiry and take necessary action. However, despite the court order reaching the officials, there was no response.

The school management alleged that after the court order was issued on September 16, the education officials, realising their mistake, backdated the notice to September 4 and served a show-cause notice to the school management on September 25. The management stated that it clearly mentioned the date they received the notice and also provided an explanation to the officials concerned.

However, following the publication of the story with these details in TNIE on October 9, the collector responded and issued orders to reopen the school, leading to the resumption of regular classes.