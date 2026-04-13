Telangana collector champions mentorship in remote classrooms

SANGAREDDY: In private schools, a child’s future is often mapped out with precision by teachers and parents. In contrast, many students in government residential schools drift away after Class 10 or Intermediate — not for lack of talent, but due to limited awareness of opportunities. Sangareddy district collector P Pravinya is working to change that narrative.

Recognising that the time from Class 9 to Intermediate is a crucial phase in a student’s life, Pravinya has made it a point to personally interact with students across government schools and hostels. Drawing from her own journey, she emphasises how the right guidance at the right time can shape futures. During her visits, she speaks to students not as a government official, but as a close family member guiding them through life’s early crossroads. She visits institutions at least four days a week, going beyond routine inspections of food and facilities. Her focus lies in understanding students’ aspirations, study habits and challenges. Through these interactions, she aims to instil confidence and widen their horizons, particularly among underprivileged and rural youth.

A key concern she addresses is the lack of awareness that often leads students in government residential schools to opt for early employment instead of higher studies. To counter this, Pravinya has been organising exposure visits to premier institutions such as IIT Hyderabad and various industries, giving students a glimpse of possibilities beyond their immediate surroundings.

Her efforts are particularly focused on encouraging girl students to pursue higher education and ambitious careers. By leveraging government schemes and structured mentoring, she is building a support system that motivates students to set higher goals and work persistently towards them.

During a recent visit to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Girls’ Residential School and College in Muttangi, Pravinya urged students to begin preparing early for competitive exams like NEET, JEE and EAMCET. She highlighted that many individuals from similar backgrounds have gone on to become IAS and IPS officers, as well as scientists, and encouraged students to draw inspiration from such success stories.

“Most students in government and residential schools come from poor or middle-class families. With proper guidance, they can outperform even those from corporate schools,” she tells TNIE.

The impact of her visits is already visible. Students say her interactions have sparked new ambitions and clarity about their futures.

JR Girvani, an Intermediate student, says meeting the collector inspired him to aim for the civil services. “This is the first time I have seen such a young IAS officer from so close. She motivated us to take care of our health, choose subjects we love and work with passion,” he adds.

Similarly, Class 9 students J Sahithi and P Sharom say the interaction felt personal and encouraging. “It was like a family member guiding us. We now want to become IAS officers,” they mention, adding that her emphasis on discipline and clarity in career choices left a lasting impression.

This story has been written by P Krishna.