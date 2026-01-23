Telangana: CM Revanth to review school fee cap proposal

HYDERABAD: The long-pending issue of fee hikes in private schools across Telangana is likely to see a permanent resolution soon, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy set to review the revised draft report submitted by the Telangana Education Commission (TEC).

According to TEC officials, the revised proposal allows private schools to increase fees by up to 8% once every two years. Any hike beyond this limit would require prior approval from the state fee regulatory committee.

Following the chief minister’s review, the state government is expected to take a final call on the regulatory framework governing private school fees. Officials said the move would bring much-needed clarity and relief to parents, while ensuring financial sustainability for private educational institutions.