Telangana CM Revanth Reddy shares ‘Telangana Rising’ vision with Indian students at Harvard



CM Reddy is attending the "Leadership: 21st Century" program at Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, becoming the first CM in Independent India to enrol for a programme in the Ivy League.



According to the release, Reddy is attending the classes in a Harvard programme from January 25 to 31. The CM will be stationed on the Kennedy School campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in a class featuring students from over 20 countries across five continents.



During the programme, Reddy will attend classes and complete assignments, submit "homework," and participate in group projects alongside fellow global participants.