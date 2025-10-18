Telangana CM pushes for new reforms; to be enforced from 2026

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced on Friday, October 17, that the state government’s primary goal is to provide quality education to poor and underprivileged children by elevating government schools to the standards of corporate institutions.

During a review meeting on the education sector, he directed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan for these reforms, to be implemented from the 2026–27 academic year. “In the first phase, special focus will be on schools located within the Outer Ring Road area, covering the Core Urban Region of Hyderabad,” Revanth said.

Upgrading school infrastructure

The Chief Minister instructed the Education department to identify suitable government lands for developing modern school campuses equipped with adequate classrooms, playgrounds, and a conducive learning environment.

Schools lacking proper facilities will be relocated to nearby government lands. “As part of a pilot project, new schools from nursery to Class 4 will be established, offering corporate-level infrastructure and amenities. The government also plans to provide milk, breakfast and lunch to all students,” he added.

Combating fake news

During a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy urged his colleagues to lodge complaints with the Telangana State Police Complaints Authority (TGSPCA) against fake news circulated by traditional or social media platforms. “Lodge complaints with SPCA over fake news,” he instructed, emphasising direct action with the TGSPCA to address misinformation targeting the government or individual ministers. Several ministers highlighted instances of fake news aimed at discrediting the government, often fuelled by political rivalries or social media campaigns.