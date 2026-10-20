Telangana CM orders expediting construction of Young India Skills University

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to expedite the construction of Young India Skills University.
During a visit to 'Bharat Future City', the Chief Minister inspected the progress of the construction work of Young India Skills University.
He instructed that the pace of construction be accelerated to ensure completion as soon as possible and suggested increasing the workforce if necessary.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy issued key directives regarding the arrangements for the 'Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026,' which is set to take place at ‘Bharat Future City' from December 7 to 9.
As the summit, themed around the assurance, "Your investments are safe with us", will be held on the premises of the 'Young India Skills University,' the Chief Minister emphasised the need to expedite the university's construction and focus on the summit's preparations.
He directed officials to ensure that the Global Summit is organised on an international scale.
CM Revanth Reddy further ordered that all preparations for the event be finalised by the end of November.
He urged officials to ensure that the summit is organised at a level capable of attracting entrepreneurs from both within the country and abroad. Instructions were given to ensure that the work on the open premises is completed by November 15.
The Chief Minister stated that the ‘Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026’ is not merely a business conference, but a historic platform destined to transform the political and economic landscape of Telangana.
He emphasised the need for a well-planned approach toward the summit preparations, starting immediately. He further directed officials to form a committee to oversee the arrangements for the Global Summit on an ongoing basis.
Before visiting the Bharat Future City, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated the newly constructed Future City Police Commissionerate in Ibrahimpatnam.
He opened the Commissioner of Police’s office within the building and extended his best wishes to Commissioner Tarun Joshi.
Subsequently, the CM visited the Young India Skills University at Bharat Future City and laid the foundation stone for the National Institute of Urban Management (NIUM) campus on the premises of the FCDA (Future City Development Authority) office. He also examined the model of the proposed campus.
These events were attended by Legislative Council Chief Whip Patnam Mahender Reddy; Members of Parliament Vem Narendar Reddy, Mallu Ravi and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy; Members of the Legislative Assembly Malreddy Ranga Reddy, Veerlapalli Shankar, Prakash Goud and Kale Yadaiah; chairpersons of various corporations; Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand; and other senior officials
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.