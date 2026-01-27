Telangana CM Revanth Reddy attends executive education at Harvard University

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who enrolled for a leadership programme in Harvard University, began his executive education at the famed Kennedy School.

The programme, "Leadership in the 21st Century" began on Sunday afternoon local time with the session on "Analysing Authority and Leadership".

Monday morning classes started at 7 AM with the cohort taking several different classes, large class case analysis, and consultative groups work, government sources said here.