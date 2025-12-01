Telangana celebrates 600 Women Changemakers as WE Hub Marks first WE Enable Graduation

WE Hub, India’s first state-led organisation dedicated to supporting women entrepreneurs, marked a milestone with the Graduation Ceremony of the inaugural cohort of the WE Enable Program.
The flagship initiative, aimed at empowering women students from 21 government and private colleges across Telangana, celebrated the graduation of 600 young women changemakers at an event held at Bhavanam Venkatram Auditorium, BRAOU Campus, Jubilee Hills.
Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT, Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana, graced the occasion as Chief Guest.
He congratulated the graduates and reaffirmed the State’s commitment to fostering innovation and leadership among women. He presented awards, meritorious certificates, and appreciation certificates to participants and stakeholders of the program.
Highlighting women’s evolving role in society, the Minister said that women have always been problem solvers and are now emerging as innovators and leaders.
He emphasised that real empowerment begins at home and that WE Hub’s initiatives are helping women move from starting up to scaling up, making Telangana the easiest place for women to start, grow, and succeed.
The Minister cited data showing a significant rise in female workforce participation—from 22% in 2017-18 to 40.3% in 2023-24—along with declining unemployment and substantial growth in rural and urban female employment.
He noted that self-employment among women had risen to 67.4%, and Telangana’s female labour force participation stands at 52.7%, higher than the national average.
Over 18,900 hours of mentoring, 4,000+ hours of LinkedIn Learning coursework, internships, industry projects, and social innovation initiatives have helped build capability and confidence among participants.
The event also featured inspiring addresses from two distinguished guests—film producer and entrepreneur Priyanka Dutt and Olympian Jwala Gutta—who shared their personal journeys, encouraging students to embrace resilience, individuality, and conviction.
The ceremony also marked the launch of applications for the next cohort of WE Enable and the unveiling of the program’s mobile app, expanding its reach to more aspiring women innovators across Telangana.