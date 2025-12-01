Telangana celebrates 600 Women Changemakers as WE Hub Marks first WE Enable Graduation

WE Hub, India’s first state-led organisation dedicated to supporting women entrepreneurs, marked a milestone with the Graduation Ceremony of the inaugural cohort of the WE Enable Program.

The flagship initiative, aimed at empowering women students from 21 government and private colleges across Telangana, celebrated the graduation of 600 young women changemakers at an event held at Bhavanam Venkatram Auditorium, BRAOU Campus, Jubilee Hills.

Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT, Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana, graced the occasion as Chief Guest.