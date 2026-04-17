Telangana caste survey shows Reddys at 4.8% population, own 13.5% land

Hyderabad, Apr 17 (PTI): Reddy community in Telangana, which constitutes 4.8 per cent of the total population, owns 13.5 per cent of the land in the state, followed by Yadava community with a strength of 5.7 per cent in population, holds 8.7 per cent of total land, according to the caste survey conducted by the Congress government in Telangana.