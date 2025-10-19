Telangana cadre IPS trainees share challenges, achievements from academy training

Two women IPS trainee officers have allotted to the Telangana cadre — Ayesha Fatima, a native of Madhya Pradesh, and Manisha Nehra from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan.

Speaking to TNIE, Manisha said she was inspired by her parents, who always encouraged her to pursue a career that would make them proud and allow her to contribute meaningfully to society.

Recalling her training experience at the academy, she said, “Physical training was initially the toughest part for me, especially running. Fortunately, the faculty at the academy were incredibly supportive. They guided and encouraged those who struggled, ensuring we reached our goals.”

She also shared that completing the 16 km run within the stipulated 128 minutes was one of her proudest achievements. “I was never a runner. I started with just 100 metres and slowly built up to 16 km. That progress was my biggest personal victory,” she said.

Another IPS trainee officer, Mandhare Soham Sunil, who cleared the IPS in his fourth attempt, has been allotted to the Telangana cadre. Sunil, a native of Maharashtra, said, “I have heard many positive things about Telangana state police, especially its skill-based approach, use of technology and efficient micromanagement.”

“We studied several real case studies and learnt how investigations are conducted from identifying digital clues to following proper procedures. We also learnt about new forms of cybercrime, such as digital arrests,” he said, adding, “Initially, everything felt challenging such as horse riding, firing practice, 16 km runs and 40 km route marches. We often doubted our ability to do them. But with consistent effort, guidance and teamwork, we gradually improved and succeeded.”

Anjit Nayar, a native of Kerala, who belongs to the Tamil Nadu cadre has been selected for the Director’s Trophy for Best Officer Trainee in Phase-I, told TNIE, “The training has been extremely transformative. The academy follows a scientific, professional and comprehensive approach that equips us with essential skills across various domains such as criminal law, forensics, criminology and internal security. It has shaped us physically, mentally and emotionally to meet the challenges of the field.”

Speaking about the training offered in SVPNPA, he said, “The academy adopts a systematic and graded approach to training. It doesn’t push trainees from first gear to top gear immediately; instead, it gradually enhances fitness and skill levels. This method ensures consistent progress and prevents burnout.”

“The 40 km route march with a 14 kg backpack and a five kg rifle was both physically and mentally demanding. It taught us endurance, teamwork, and mental strength, and I cherished it the most,” added the trainee officer.