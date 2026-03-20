Telangana budget boosts student welfare and skilling initiatives, says Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka presented Rs 3,24,234 crore Budget estimates for the year 2026-27 in the State Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Out of the total expenditure, the estimated revenue expenditure will be Rs 2,34,406 crore, while capital expenditure is projected at Rs 47,267 crore.

While presenting the Budget, Bhatti announced a new scheme to provide insurance cover to the people. “We are introducing the ‘Indiramma Family Life Insurance Scheme’ from June 2, 2026, to provide life insurance of Rs 5 lakh to each of the 1 crore 15 lakh families in the state,” he said.