Telangana: Brick kiln workers’ children will receive special classes soon

KARIMNAGAR: The district administration has set up special classes for children of brick kiln workers at Gattubuthkur in Gangadhara mandal. About 42 children from various states have enrolled in the nearby government school.

Collector Pamela Satpathy inaugurated the special classes on Thursday and said that to ensure quality education, special classes have begun at selected government schools.

Workers from Odisha, Chhattisgarh and other states migrate along with their children, and to support their education, the district administration and education department have created a customised learning module.