Telangana bets on education & healthcare for USD 3 trillion economy goal

The Government of Telangana has announced plans to transform the state into a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047 at the recent Telangana Rising 2047 Summit, and revealed that the state’s health and education sectors will be its foundational pillars.

Speaking at the Summit on Monday, December 8, Minister of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Science and Technology, Damodar Rajanarsimha, stated that the government is committed to transforming Telangana into a global education hub, as reported by The Hindu.

According to him, the state is prioritising making students, especially female students, ready for the international job market rather than just offering them degrees.

“Professional courses like nursing can help girls from poor and middle-class families to become financially independent. The government started 16 new nursing colleges last year to make their dreams come true,” he said, emphasising the importance of the education and skill development of girls.

Rajanarsimha further suggested that nursing students must be trained in German, Japanese and English to achieve this objective.

Stressing the importance of skill education, Rajanarsimha stated that just bookish knowledge wouldn’t suffice, and that it must be supplemented by entrepreneurship and skill development among students. He affirmed that access to quality education for all remains a central aim of his government.

Elaborating on his government’s strides in the education sector, the minister said that Telangana currently has 47 universities and 1,951 higher education institutions, placing Telangana second in the country in terms of college density. Additionally, he noted that Telangana ranks among the top five states in the country for gross enrolment ratio.

At the summit, Rajanarsimha also spoke about the reforms under the 'Young India' vision, including the establishment of Young India Integrated Residential Schools and the opening of Young India Skill University to develop the human resources required by industry.

He added that a dual apprenticeship programme with worldwide corporations, such as ALPLA, an Austrian company, has already begun for polytechnic students.