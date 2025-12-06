Telangana, Australia ink MoU to set up AI Centre of Excellence

HYDERABAD: The Telangana state government on Friday signed an agreement with Australia-based Deakin University to establish a Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence, marking a major step toward strengthening the state’s emerging AI ecosystem. Officials said this will be the country’s first dedicated skill development centre focused on advanced AI technologies.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, speaking at the Secretariat alongside Australia’s Minister for International Education Julian Hill, said the new Centre of Excellence will be housed within the upcoming AI University at the state’s Future City. The Deakin Applied Artificial Intelligence Institute and the state government will jointly operate the collaboration.

The minister noted that the partnership aims to produce globally competitive talent, not just academic graduates. “This cooperation with the Australian government reflects our commitment to building a world-class workforce,” he said.

Sridhar said the pact aligns with the government’s efforts to bring top global universities to Telangana. The centre will support research and advanced training across key sectors like governance, healthcare, education, IT, life sciences, agriculture, critical minerals, and rare earths. Telangana, he said, is positioning itself as a gateway to the future of Digital India.

The minister also highlighted ongoing initiatives to strengthen skill development across major educational institutions in the state.

He said his recent visit to Australia included discussions inviting Deakin University to set up a campus in Telangana. “Our innovation-friendly ecosystem makes Telangana an attractive destination. This Centre of Excellence will further amplify that advantage. Australia has also agreed to offer high-end training for working professionals,” he added.

Government IT Advisor Saikrishna, senior Australian officials Cam Green, Karen Sandercock, Nathaniel Webb, Steven Biddle, Hilary McGeachy, Steven Connelly, Vikram Singh, and Telangana IT Department Chief Strategist Srikanth Lanka were present at the MoU signing.