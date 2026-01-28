Telangana assessment reveals over 82% of primary students lack basic skills in Maths, English

HYDERABAD: More than 82% of primary school students in Telangana have failed to achieve basic competencies in mathematics and English, while nearly 79% struggled with reading and writing skills in Telugu or Urdu, according to the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) mid-line assessment.

The findings are based on the FLN mid-line assessment conducted between November 25 and 30 last year for the academic year 2025–26. The report was recently released by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Telangana.