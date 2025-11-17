Telangana: Ashram school warden arrested for filming girl students; suspended by Tribal Welfare Dept

The Tribal Welfare Deputy Director has suspended the Chandpelli Ashram School warden for recording videos of girl students while they were bathing on the school premises. Bela police have registered a case, and the accused warden has been arrested.

The warden, G Anand Rao, allegedly filmed minor girl students in the bathroom while on duty. The incident came to light when SHE Teams visited the school on Friday, November 14. The students informed the team members about the videos.

Previous complaint ignored by headmaster

It was learnt that similar videos had been recorded in August, and the matter was brought to the notice of the headmaster, but no action was taken.

With the issue recurring, the students again alerted SHE Teams, who collected details and lodged a complaint at the Bela mandal police station.

Case filed under POCSO; accused remanded

Bela Sub-Inspector Saianna said a case has been booked under stalking and POCSO provisions, and the accused has been sent to remand. Tribal Welfare Deputy Director Ambaji said suspension orders were issued for negligence of duty after SHE Teams filed the complaint and police registered the case.