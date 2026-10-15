Telangana Government approves 435 MTech seats for working professionals in seven engineering colleges

Hyderabad, October 15: The Telangana government has approved 435 seats for working professionals pursuing Master of Engineering (ME) and Master of Technology (MTech) programmes across seven engineering colleges in the state from the 2026–27 academic year.

The Higher Education (Technical Education) Department issued G.O.Rt.No.179 on October 14, granting permission to AICTE-approved institutions affiliated with Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) and Osmania University (OU).

The order follows a proposal submitted by the Commissioner of Technical Education on September 15, 2026.