Telangana Government approves 435 MTech seats for working professionals in seven engineering colleges

Hyderabad, October 15: The Telangana government has approved 435 seats for working professionals pursuing Master of Engineering (ME) and Master of Technology (MTech) programmes across seven engineering colleges in the state from the 2026–27 academic year.
The Higher Education (Technical Education) Department issued G.O.Rt.No.179 on October 14, granting permission to AICTE-approved institutions affiliated with Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) and Osmania University (OU).
The order follows a proposal submitted by the Commissioner of Technical Education on September 15, 2026.
The government has approved working-professional intake in the following institutions:
Daripally Anantha Ramulu College of Engineering and Technology (JNTUH): 30 seats in Computer Science and Engineering.
Ellenki College of Engineering and Technology (JNTUH): 60 seats across Structural Engineering and Computer Science and Engineering.
Mother Theresa College of Engineering and Technology (JNTUH): 90 seats across Electrical Power Systems, Digital Systems and Computer Electronics, and Computer Science and Engineering.
Methodist College of Engineering and Technology (OU): 45 seats across three specialisations.
Stanley College of Engineering and Technology for Women (OU): 30 seats across two specialisations.
Vathsalya Institute of Science and Technology (JNTUH): 90 seats across three specialisations.
VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (JNTUH): 90 seats across Computer Science and Engineering, VLSI System Design, and Artificial Intelligence and Data Science.
The order refers to guidelines introduced in July 2024 for engineering programmes designed for working professionals in AICTE-approved private unaided colleges.
It records a total regular AICTE-approved intake of 414 seats, an existing approved regular intake of 252 seats and a separate approved working-professional intake of 435 seats across the listed courses.
The government has directed the Commissioner of Technical Education and the Secretary of the Telangana Council of Higher Education to take necessary action.
The order does not specify admission dates, application procedures or fee structures for these programmes.