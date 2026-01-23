Telangana & Andhra Pradesh higher education councils to improve ties

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) and the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) have agreed to strengthen cooperation across key areas of higher education following a high-level meeting held in Hyderabad on January 22.

The meeting was chaired by Prof V Balakista Reddy, Chairman of TGCHE, and Prof K Madhu Murty, Chairman of APSCHE, and was attended by senior officials from both councils, Hans India reports.

Discussions focused on enhancing academic standards, promoting research and innovation, encouraging institutional collaboration, and improving student skill development in line with emerging global trends.

Both councils underlined the need to equip students with competencies in advanced and emerging technologies to meet the changing demands of industry and academia. The leaders emphasised that closer coordination between the two states could help share best practices, optimise resources and improve overall learning outcomes.

During the interaction, Prof Madhu Murty highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s recent initiatives in higher education, including the introduction of programmes in quantum technologies and the wider adoption of NPTEL online courses to improve teaching quality and expand access to high-quality digital learning content.

Prof Balakista Reddy stressed the importance of sustained dialogue and cooperation between the councils, noting that joint efforts could play a key role in strengthening institutional capacity, faculty development and student support systems across the region.

The meeting concluded with both chairmen expressing commitment to continued engagement and collaboration. As a symbolic gesture, they exchanged Council Diaries for 2026, reflecting a shared vision for advancing higher education in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

If you want, I can also tighten the copy to exactly 250 words or make it more wire-style (PTI/IANS tone).