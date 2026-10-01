Prathima Medical College silver jubilee: Amit Shah to visit Karimnagar

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Karimnagar on October 4 to attend the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Prathima Medical College and lay the foundation stone for the Prathima Deemed University building.



Shah will take part in several programmes at the college.



Ahead of Shah’s visit, Bandi Sanjay Kumar visited Prathima Medical College and reviewed the arrangements. He inspected the helipad, college campus, pylon unveiling area, Deemed University foundation stone site, photo exhibition and the venue for the student interaction programme.