Telangana aims to be India's first Thalassemia-free state by 2035: Health minister

HYDERABAD: Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha said Telangana aims to become the country’s first Thalassemia-free state by 2035, calling for collective action to achieve the goal.

Speaking at the Asian Thalassemia Conclave at Kamala Hospital on Saturday, organised by the Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society, the minister announced the expansion of the state’s healthcare network with three new daycare centres in Asifabad, Mancherial and Karimnagar.