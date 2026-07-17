Tension escalates at Hyderabad school after multiple police complaints filed

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17 (ANI): Saidabad Police in Hyderabad have registered three separate FIRs in connection with an alleged incident at Success School and the subsequent protest by BJP leaders and supporters in the area, officials said.

According to the first FIR registered under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), a group of BJP leaders and supporters allegedly gathered near school in Saidabad on July 16 to protest over an alleged teacher-student issue.

The complaint, filed by Sub-Inspector B Gnaneshwar, stated that while on patrol duty, he received information that BJP leaders and supporters had assembled near the school. Police said there was a likelihood of breach of peace and public order, following which 42 persons were taken into preventive custody and brought to Saidabad Police Station to maintain law and order.

The second FIR, registered under Sections 324(4), 329(4) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), was lodged by Abdul Kavi Obaid Patel, a businessman from Tolichowki who alleged that four individuals deliberately damaged the main gate of Success School and entered the premises at around 1:30 pm on July 16.

The complainant alleged that the incident caused financial loss and created fear among students and staff. He requested police investigate the matter and ensure the safety and security of the school.

The third FIR, registered under Section 299 of the BNS and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, was filed by Supriya Goud on behalf of her Class 2 son.

In her complaint, she alleged that the school administration and teaching staff compelled her son to read and recite Surah Al-Fatihah as part of a school activity or homework. She referred to an instruction in the school diary stating "Read Surah Fateha" and alleged that her son had been returning home crying, saying he was being pressured to learn Quranic prayers.

The complainant alleged that the act amounted to interference with her child's freedom of religion and sought an inquiry against the school principal, management and the concerned staff. She also requested that steps be taken to ensure no child is subjected to religious coercion.

Police said the matter involves a minor child and pertains to religious freedom and public peace. An investigation has been taken up in all three cases.

Sub-Inspector B Gnaneshwar is the investigating officer for all three FIRs, according to Saidabad Police.