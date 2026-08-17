Tejashwi Yadav calls Bihar's liquor ban 'complete failure', attacks govt over paper leaks

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Working President and Bihar Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, returned to Patna from Delhi and launched a sharp attack on the state government over prohibition, paper leaks, employment and law and order.
Speaking to the media at Patna Airport on Sunday, Tejashwi described Bihar's 10-year-old liquor prohibition policy as a complete failure and alleged that a large racket was operating with the involvement of people in power.
He questioned the effectiveness of the ban, claiming that liquor from different brands was still being delivered to people's homes.
When asked whether the prohibition law should be reviewed, the Leader of Opposition responded by asking the media to put the question to Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.
Tejashwi also attacked the state government over alleged examination and recruitment paper leaks, saying Bihar was becoming the capital of paper leaks.
He alleged that recruitment examinations were repeatedly being affected by leaks and that students had not received a fair selection process.
He also criticised the state's education system and raised questions over the alleged use of force during student protests.
Referring to the recent Siwan incident involving an AK-47, Tejashwi questioned who had ordered the firing and alleged that no significant action had been taken beyond the dismissal of a Constable.
The RJD has announced a march to Raj Bhavan in Patna on August 19 over the issue.
Tejashwi appealed to people to participate in the march and said the party would meet the Governor and submit a memorandum.
He said the party had previously met the Bihar Director General of Police Vinay Kumar and sought accountability in the matter, but alleged that neither the concerned Superintendent of Police had been suspended nor any major action had been taken.
Tejashwi also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's use of the term "Urban Naxals" in his Independence Day address at the Red Fort.
He said that such language was inappropriate for a Prime Minister and compared it with protesting farmers.
Tejashwi called for an apology to students and demanded clarity on the Union government's action over the NEET examination controversy.
He also questioned whether the Prime Minister could guarantee that there would be no question paper leak in future NEET examinations.
Tejashwi also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party over its employment promises, alleging that the party had promised one crore jobs but had failed to deliver even a fraction of that figure.
His remarks come amid a wider political confrontation in Bihar over prohibition, examination integrity, student protests, law and order and employment, with the RJD preparing to take several of these issues to Raj Bhavan on August 19.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.