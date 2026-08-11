Tejashwi flags pending salaries of Bihar madrasa, Sanskrit teachers

Patna, Aug 11 (IANS): RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has written a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, urging the state government to immediately release pending salaries of teachers and non-teaching staff of aided madrasas and Sanskrit schools.
In his letter, Yadav also raised concerns over the ongoing teacher-transfer process in Bihar, particularly the alleged irregularities involving Urdu, Arabic and Persian teachers in government schools.
He called for an impartial review of the transfer and surplus lists and demanded that Urdu and Sanskrit teachers be made available in every government school.
Yadav said he had been receiving continuous complaints from teachers regarding the current transfer process.
According to him, there is widespread dissatisfaction among teachers, particularly over what he described as discriminatory and irregular treatment of teachers of Urdu, Arabic and Persian.
Yadav said it was a serious matter that in some schools, even the sole teacher for Urdu, Arabic or Persian had reportedly been declared “surplus” and included in the transfer list.
“If only one teacher for a subject is available in a school, treating them as surplus and transferring them is equivalent to ending the teaching of that subject in that school,” Yadav said in the letter.
He further alleged that sanctioned posts for these subjects were being removed or declared surplus in schools despite having adequate student strength.
He also raised concerns about the reported inclusion of teachers with less than five years of service, contractual teachers and recently transferred teachers in the transfer list.
Describing the issue as more than a minor administrative error, Yadav said it raised questions about the transparency and fairness of the entire transfer process.
The RJD leader also stressed the importance of treating Urdu and Sanskrit equally in Bihar’s education system.
He said Urdu, like Sanskrit, is part of India’s shared cultural heritage and argued that both languages should receive equal educational importance.
Yadav called on the government to formulate a clear policy ensuring the availability of Urdu and Sanskrit teachers in every government school.
The RJD leader also highlighted the reported delay in salaries of teachers and non-teaching employees working in aided madrasas and Sanskrit schools.
According to his letter, salaries have allegedly remained pending for around five to six months, creating difficulties for employees and their families in meeting expenses related to education, healthcare, household needs and other necessities.
Yadav said withholding salaries for months from employees who have continued to perform their duties was neither fair from a humanitarian perspective nor consistent with the responsibilities of a sensitive government.
He urged the state government to take several immediate measures, including conducting an independent and impartial review of the current surplus and transfer lists of Urdu, Arabic and Persian teachers, cancelling transfers found to violate applicable rules, stopping the practice of declaring the sole subject teacher in a school as surplus, protecting sanctioned posts for Urdu, Arabic and Persian and preventing their abolition, re-examining cases involving teachers with less than five years of service, and contractual teachers and recently transferred teachers.
He further asked the state government to formulate a clear policy to ensure Urdu and Sanskrit teachers in every government school, immediately releasing all pending salaries of teachers and employees of aided madrasas and Sanskrit schools, fixing accountability for discrepancies found in the transfer process, and taking action against officials found responsible for violations, in accordance with the rules.
The RJD leader urged the Chief Minister to direct the concerned department to take clear and time-bound action, while ensuring that no discrimination takes place against any language, subject or teacher.
He concluded that Bihar’s education system should not be allowed to suffer because of political or administrative negligence.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.