Tejashwi flags pending salaries of Bihar madrasa, Sanskrit teachers

He urged the state government to take several immediate measures, including conducting an independent and impartial review of the current surplus and transfer lists of Urdu, Arabic and Persian teachers, cancelling transfers found to violate applicable rules, stopping the practice of declaring the sole subject teacher in a school as surplus, protecting sanctioned posts for Urdu, Arabic and Persian and preventing their abolition, re-examining cases involving teachers with less than five years of service, and contractual teachers and recently transferred teachers.