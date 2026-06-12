Teenager Riya Jadon cards 67 to edge Tvesa Malik, tops women’s pro golf tour’s 7th leg opener

Riya, who won the IGU Pune Ladies Championship in November 2025, turned pro earlier this season and finished Tied-third at the third leg in Oxford Golf Resort, Pune, when Tvesa Malik emerged winner. Riya opened the day with a birdie before she bogeyed the sixth and birdied the seventh to turn in 1-under. On the back nine, she parred the first seven holes and closed birdie-birdie.