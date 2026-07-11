Teenager Prithika Pradeep bags maiden international bronze at Archery World Cup

India narrowly missed adding another medal in the men's compound team event. Top seeds Sahil Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru, and Kushal Dalal lost the bronze medal match to Germany by the slimmest of margins, 233-232, after earlier suffering a shoot-off defeat to Mexico in the semifinals. The mixed compound team also bowed out in the quarter-finals following another shoot-out loss to Mexico.