Teenage racewalker Ranjana Yadav rises from Varanasi to win silver at Asian Youth Championship

MADHYA PRADESH : ACK in 2009, 21-year-old Rinku Singh Rajput, a national junior javelin thrower—son of a truck driver, Bramhadin Singh—became the first Indian citizen to turn professional as a pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the United States professional baseball league. Over a decade on, another story from eastern Uttar Pradesh is now taking shape. In a village in Varanasi district, a teenage girl is chasing a dream in race walking.

Seventeen-year-old Ranjana Yadav, the daughter of truck driver Rajkumar Yadav, aims to become an international champion race walker. Her journey is driven by her late mother Urmila Devi’s dream and her father’s daily struggles to support the family.